CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS NOTICE

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC20-0002

NOTICEis hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13thday of April 2020, at 7:00 PM; at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated utility easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 27; thence S 87°50’56” W along the North line of said Section 27 a distance of 1,245.34 feet to a point on the East right-of-way of Kansas Highway 7 as now established and as recorded as document 2195225 in Book 3790, Page 754 in the Register of Deeds office of Johnson County, Kansas; thence S 38°08’04” E along said east right-ofway, a distance of 282.24 feet to a point on the North right-of-way of Harold Street as now established, said point also being the point of commencement for said permanent waterline easement recorded in Book 6980, Page 460 in the Register of Deeds office of Johnson County, Kansas; thence N 38°08’04” W along said east right-of-way of Kansas Highway 7, a distance of 40.00 feet; thence S 52°23’21” W, a distance of 228.02 feet to a point on the existing Westerly right-of-way line of said Kansas Highway 7; thence S 51°02’00” E, a distance of 7.71 feet to Point “A” as established by said permanent waterline easement recorded in Book 6980, page 460; thence S 52°23’21” W, a distance of 33.68 feet; thence N 52°55’52” W, a distance of 37.90 feet; thence N 67°22’13” W, a distance of 47.83 feet; thence N 72°52’37” W, a distance of 66.76 feet; thence N 74°12’50” W, a distance of 53.90 feet; thence N 67°09’52” W, a distance of 35.72 feet; thence S 36°47’30” W, a distance of 55.54 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence S 36°47’30” W, a distance of 90.45 feet; thence S 40°59’18” W, a distance of 134.81 feet; thence N 49°00’42” W, a distance of 15.00 feet; thence N 40°59’18” E, a distance of 134.26 feet; thence N 36°47’30” E, a distance of 89.60 feet; thence S 54°21’46” E, a distance of 15.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, and containing 3,368.33 Sq. Ft.DATED THIS 18th day of March, 2020.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSIONBYAimee E. Nassif, AICPSecretary