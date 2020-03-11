CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE

SU19-0005

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13th day of April 2020, at 7:00PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to a Special Use of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

LOTS 127, 128, 129, BLOCK 4, LOCKWOOD HEIGHTS, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS.

Owners request renewal of Special Use Permit for: Renewal of Motor Vehicle Sales permit in a C-3 District.

Street Address: 132 North Fir Street

If, however, a protest against such special use be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a Special Use, such special use shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

THIS notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said hearing.

DATED this 11th day of March 2020.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)