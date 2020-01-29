CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 10:00 a.m. local time, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, for the construction of the 127th Street Arterial Mill and Overlay Project, Project No. 3-P-002-20.

At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened online at www.publicpurchase.com.

The work consists of the following:

Two-inch asphalt mill and overlay, asphalt base repair, concrete curb and gutter replacement, sidewalk and ADA ramp replacement, traffic signal detection replacement, and replacement of pavement markings. The project limits will be from Moore Avenue to Black Bob Road.

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe, Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of charge from www.publicpurchase.com. Only bids submitted electronically at www.publicpurchase.com will be accepted.

An Owner’s Contingency Allowance determined by the City will be included within the Schedule of Values for this project, following the bid opening.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must be included with the online bid submitted at www.publicpurchase.com. The original copy of the BID BOND form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within 48 hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY David F. Bryant, III

Deputy City Clerk