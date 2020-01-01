CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

BZA19-0001

NOTICE is hereby given that the Olathe Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 27th day of January 2020, at 6:00PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to a variance of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

The South 206 feet of the West 230 feet of Lot 1, STEVENSON PLACE, a subdivision in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, EXCEPT that part in road.

Description of Variance: Request for a variance from the Unified Development Ordinance Section 18.50.040.B.4 to permit a new restaurant user to have one drive-through window facing a public street.

Street Address: 732 West Park Street

THIS notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said hearing.

DATED this 1st day of January 2020.

OLATHE CITY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)