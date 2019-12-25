CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 10:00 a.m. local time, on Tuesday,

January 21, 2020, for the construction of the 2020 Local and Collector Mill and Overlay Project – Group A,

Project No. 3-P-005-20.

At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened

online at www.publicpurchase.com.

The work consists of the following:

Milling and resurfacing of thirty-four (34) residential asphalt streets in two (2) neighborhoods

including approximately 108,800 square yards of 2” depth full width milling, 12,400 tons of 2”

depth asphalt surface replacement, replacement of pavement markings, installation of 100 ADA

sidewalk ramps, 6,500 linear feet of sidewalk removal and replacement along with 40,700 linear

feet of spot curb replacement.

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe,

Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of

charge from www.publicpurchase.com. Only bids submitted electronically at www.publicpurchase.com will be

accepted.

An Owner’s Contingency Allowance determined by the City will be included within the Schedule of Values for

this project, following the bid opening.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent

(5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must

be included with the online bid submitted at www.publicpurchase.com. The original copy of the BID BOND

form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within 48 hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of

the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or

bonds.

The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the

bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of

the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior

to awarding the contract.

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY David F. Bryant, III

Deputy City Clerk