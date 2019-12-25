PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-82, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 17th DAY OF DECEMBER 2019.

SUMMARY

On December 17, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-82, which amended Ordinance No. 17-55 by approving Rezoning Application RZ19-0011. Such rezoning application requested an amendment to Ordinance No. 17-55. The amendment request was to allow a car wash with a conveyor belt system which is fully enclosed within a tunnel design building on Lot 2 of the preliminary development plan associated with Ordinance No. 17-55 located at 226 S. Parker Street. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 18th day of December 2019.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney

