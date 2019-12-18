CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE

SU19-0007

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13th day of January 2020, at 7:00PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to a Special Use of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

A portion of Grantor’s Property more particularly described as follows:

A 50-foot by 70-foot Tower Easement, situated in the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 14 South, Range 24 East, in Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCING at the Northwest Corner of said Northwest Quarter (Found 2 1/2″ Brass Cap with Hole); thence along the West line of said Northwest Quarter, South 02°13’48″ East, a distance of 1088.02 feet; thence leaving said West line, North 85°42’23 ” East, a distance of 388.72 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 04°01’48” West, a distance of 70.00 feet; thence North 85° 58’12” East, a distance of 50.00 feet; thence South 04°01’48″ East, a distance of 70.00 feet; thence South 85° 58’12″ West, a distance of 50.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 3,500 square feet (0.08± acres).

Together with a non-exclusive easement for access and utilities as follows:

A 20-foot wide Access/Utility Easement, situated in the Northwest Quarter of Section 8,

Township 14 South, Range 24 East, in Johnson County, Kansas, lying 10.00 feet on each side of the following described centerline:

COMMENCING at the Northwest Corner of said Northwest Quarter (Found 2 1/2″ Brass Cap with Hole); thence along the West line of said Northwest Quarter, South 02°13’48″ East, a distance of 1088.02 feet; thence leaving said West line, North 85°42’23 ” East, a distance of 388.72 feet; thence South 04°01’48” East, a distance of 10.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of said centerline; thence North 85°58’12″ East, a distance of 60.00 feet; thence North 04°01’48” West, a distance of 90.00 feet; thence South 85°58’12” West, a distance of 11.73 feet; thence North 07°23’36” West, a distance of 111.82 feet; thence North 44°06’21 ” West, a distance of 45.75 feet; thence North 66°18’17” West, a distance of 98.00 feet; thence North 24°19’20” West, a distance of 71.40 feet; thence South 82° 33’03″ West, a distance of 119.66 feet; thence South 38°53’18” West, a distance of 63.70 feet; thence South 20° 41’21” West, a distance of 113.72 feet; thence South 87°46’12” West, a distance of 33.23 feet to the East Right of Way line of S MUR-LEN ROAD (Public Right of Way) and the POINT OF TERMINATION. Containing 15,130 square feet (0.35± acres).sure

Part of Tax Property ID: DF241408-1002

Common Address: 15201 South Mur-Len Road, Olathe, Kansas 66062

Owners request a Special Use Permit for: An increase in height of an exisitng monopole and expansion of the compond area of a telecommunications facility

Street Address: 15201 South Mur-Len Road

If, however, a protest against such special use be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a Special Use, such special use shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

THIS notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said hearing.

DATED this 18th day of December 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

??

??

??