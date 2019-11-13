SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-72

On November 5, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed an ordinance

entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE BY THE CITY OF OLATHE,

KANSAS OF HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, IN ONE OR MORE

SERIES, THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ALL SERIES NOT TO

EXCEED $30,000,000, TO PROVIDE FUNDS TO ACQUIRE, CONSTRUCT,

EQUIP AND FURNISH PROJECTS FOR OLATHE MEDICAL CENTER, INC.

AND ITS AFFILIATES AND TO REFUND ALL OR ANY PORTION OF

CERTAIN BONDS ISSUED BY THE CITY FOR THE BENEFIT OF OLATHE

MEDICAL CENTER AND ITS AFFILIATES, AND AUTHORIZING AND

APPROVING RELATED DOCUMENTS AND ACTIONS

The bonds approved by the Ordinance are being issued in an aggregate principal amount not to

exceed $30,000,000, as part of a plan of finance for the purposes of (1) paying for all or a portion of the

costs related to the acquisition, construction, improvement, extension, repair, equipping and furnishing of

certain health facilities and related facilities, including without limitation, Olathe Medical Center projects,

including medical office building project at Olathe Medical Park, surgery, pharmacy, catheterization

laboratory, and 5th floor projects, and miscellaneous capital improvements (collectively, the “Projects”)

for the benefit of Olathe Medical Center, Inc. (the “Corporation”) and its affiliates, (2) refunding all or any

portion of the City’s Health Facilities Revenue Bonds (Olathe Medical Center) Series 2017B (the “Series

2017B Bonds”) previously issued by the City for the benefit of the Corporation and its affiliates, and (3)

paying certain costs of issuance, all as further described in the hereinafter referred to Bond Indentures and

Lease Agreements. The Ordinance also authorizes modifications to terms and agreements for the Series

2017B Bonds. The bonds shall be limited obligations of the City payable from lease payments to be made

by the Corporation in amounts sufficient to pay the principal of and premium, if any, and interest on the

bonds. The Bonds and interest thereon shall not be deemed to constitute a debt or liability of the City, the

State of Kansas (the “State”) or of any political subdivision thereof within the meaning of any State

constitutional provision or statutory limitation and shall not constitute a pledge of the full faith and credit of

the City, the State or of any political subdivision thereof, but shall be payable solely from the funds provided

for in the Lease Agreements and the Bond Indentures. The issuance of the bonds shall not, directly,

indirectly or contingently, obligate the City, the State or any political subdivision thereof to levy any form of

taxation therefor or to make any appropriation for their payment. A complete text of the Ordinance may be

obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 East Santa Fe. A reproduction of

the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at

http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the State.

DATED: November 5, 2019

Ronald R. Shaver

City Attorney

/s/ Ron Shaver