SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-71

On November 5, 2019, the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed an ordinance

entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, TO ISSUE

TAXABLE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS (CARRIER SERVICES PLUS, LLC

PROJECT), SERIES 2019, IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED

$3,000,000, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING FUNDS TO PAY THE COST OF

ACQUIRING, PURCHASING, CONSTRUCTING, INSTALLING AND

EQUIPPING AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY, INCLUDING LAND BUILDINGS,

STRUCTURES, IMPROVEMENTS, FIXTURES, MACHINERY AND

EQUIPMENT FOR THE BENEFIT OF CARRIER SERVICES PLUS, LLC, ITS

SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS; AUTHORIZING THE ISSUER TO ENTER INTO

CERTAIN DOCUMENTS AND ACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH THE

ISSUANCE OF SAID BONDS.

The Bonds approved by the Ordinance are being issued in the maximum principal amount of

$3,000,000, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping an industrial facility for

Carrier Services Plus, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company, and constitute limited obligations of the City

payable solely from the sources and in the manner as provided in the Indenture, and shall be secured by a

transfer, pledge and assignment of and a grant of a security interest in the Trust Estate (as defined in the

Indenture) to the Trustee and in favor of the owners of the Series 2019 Bonds, as provided in the Indenture.

In connection with the issuance of the Bonds, the Issuer approves a 10-year exemption from ad valorem

property taxes for the Project, subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes. A complete text of the Ordinance

may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 E. Santa Fe. A reproduction

of the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at

http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the

State of Kansas.

DATED: November 5, 2019.

Ron Shaver, City Attorney

/s/Ron Shaver