November 5, 2019, the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed an ordinance

entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, TO ISSUE

TAXABLE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS (FREMATO USA, INC. –

WAREHOUSE PROJECT), SERIES 2019, IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO

EXCEED $15,850,000, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING FUNDS TO PAY THE

COST OF ACQUIRING, PURCHASING, CONSTRUCTING, INSTALLING AND

EQUIPPING AN INDUSTRIAL PROJECT, INCLUDING LAND, BUILDINGS,

STRUCTURES, IMPROVEMENTS, FIXTURES, MACHINERY AND

EQUIPMENT; AUTHORIZING THE ISSUER TO ENTER INTO CERTAIN

DOCUMENTS AND ACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH THE AMENDMENT OF

CERTAIN DOCUMENTS RELATED TO CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BONDS AND

THE ISSUANCE OF SAID SERIES 2019 BONDS.

The Bonds approved by the Ordinance are being issued in the maximum principal amount of

$15,850,000, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping an industrial project for

Fremato USA, Inc., a Kansas corporation, and constitute limited obligations of the City payable solely from

the sources and in the manner as provided in the Indenture, and shall be secured by a transfer, pledge and

assignment of and a grant of a security interest in the Trust Estate (as defined in the Indenture) to the Trustee

and in favor of the owners of the Series 2019 Bonds, as provided in the Indenture. The Ordinance also

approved entering into certain documents amending certain provisions of documents entered into in

connection with industrial revenue bonds previously issued by the City. In connection with the issuance of

the Series 2019 Bonds, the Issuer approves a 10-year exemption from ad valorem property taxes for the

project, subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes. A complete text of the Ordinance may be obtained or

viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 E. Santa Fe. A reproduction of the Ordinance is

available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at

http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the

State of Kansas.

DATED November 5, 2019.

Ron Shaver, City Attorney

/s/Ron Shaver