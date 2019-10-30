NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Public notice is hereby given that the City of Olathe, Kansas will hold a public hearing in the City Hall council chambers at 100 East Santa Fe, in Olathe, Kansas, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, commencing at 3:00 p.m., regarding the proposed issuance by the City of its health facilities revenue bonds in one or more series in the maximum aggregate principal amount of approximately $30,000,000, as part of a plan of finance for the purposes of (1) paying for all or a portion of the costs related to the acquisition, construction, improvement, extension, repair, equipping and furnishing of certain health facilities and related facilities, including without limitation, Olathe Medical Center projects (approximately $20,000,000), including medical office building project at Olathe Medical Park and miscellaneous capital improvements (collectively, the “Projects”) for the benefit of Olathe Medical Center, Inc. (the “Corporation”) and its affiliates, (2) refunding all or any portion of the Series 2017B Bonds previously issued by the City for the benefit of the Corporation and its affiliates, and (3) paying certain costs of issuance. The locations for the Projects and the facilities relating to the Series 2017B Bonds include the following (in certain cases such locations consisting of campuses which have multiple addresses): Olathe Medical Park campus, the principal address for which is 20333 West 151st Street, Olathe, Kansas, and which is approximately located at 151st Street, Lone Elm Road and Interstate 35 in Olathe, Kansas, including without limiting the foregoing 20375 West 151st Street and 20805 West 151st Street, and 15435 W. 134th Place in Olathe, Kansas. At the Corporation’s discretion, up to the entire maximum principal amount of the bonds may be allocated to any of the above described Projects and facilities to finance all, part, or none, of the capital expenditures at each location. The Corporation may finance a portion of the Projects above with equity or other available funds in addition to proceeds of the bonds.

The hearing will be open to the public. All interested persons may attend the hearing and will have an opportunity to express their views with respect to the issuance of the bonds and the facilities financed or refinanced pursuant to the plan of finance for the bonds. Written comments may also be submitted to the undersigned prior to the hearing.

Dated: October 30, 2019

City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas

100 East Santa Fe, PO Box 768

Olathe, Kansas 66051-0768