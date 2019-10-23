SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-65

On October 15, 2019, the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas, passed an ordinance

entitled:

ORDINANCE APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF OLATHE,

KANSAS, TO ENTER INTO AN OMNIBUS AMENDMENT OF BOND

DOCUMENTS RELATING TO ITS TAXABLE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS

(BLACKBOB KC SELF STORAGE, LTD. PROJECT), SERIES 2018

The City previously issued its Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (Blackbob KC Self Storage,

Ltd. Project), Series 2018, in the principal amount of $3,780,000 (the “Bonds”) for the purpose of

acquiring, constructing, furnishing, and equipping a commercial facility for Blackbob KC Self Storage, Ltd.,

a Texas limited partnership. The Ordinance approves execution of certain documents extending the

maturity of the Bonds and the term of the related documents. The Bonds constitute limited obligations of

the City payable solely from the sources and in the manner as provided in the Indenture, and are secured by

a transfer, pledge and assignment of and a grant of a security interest in the Trust Estate (as defined in the

Indenture) to the Trustee and in favor of the owners of the Bonds. A complete text of the Ordinance may be

obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 E. Santa Fe Street. A reproduction of

the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at

http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the

State of Kansas.

DATED: October 15, 2019.

City Attorney

/s/ Ronald Shaver

Ronald Shaver