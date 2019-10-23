SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-65
On October 15, 2019, the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas, passed an ordinance
entitled:
ORDINANCE APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF OLATHE,
KANSAS, TO ENTER INTO AN OMNIBUS AMENDMENT OF BOND
DOCUMENTS RELATING TO ITS TAXABLE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS
(BLACKBOB KC SELF STORAGE, LTD. PROJECT), SERIES 2018
The City previously issued its Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (Blackbob KC Self Storage,
Ltd. Project), Series 2018, in the principal amount of $3,780,000 (the “Bonds”) for the purpose of
acquiring, constructing, furnishing, and equipping a commercial facility for Blackbob KC Self Storage, Ltd.,
a Texas limited partnership. The Ordinance approves execution of certain documents extending the
maturity of the Bonds and the term of the related documents. The Bonds constitute limited obligations of
the City payable solely from the sources and in the manner as provided in the Indenture, and are secured by
a transfer, pledge and assignment of and a grant of a security interest in the Trust Estate (as defined in the
Indenture) to the Trustee and in favor of the owners of the Bonds. A complete text of the Ordinance may be
obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 E. Santa Fe Street. A reproduction of
the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at
http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices.
This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the
State of Kansas.
DATED: October 15, 2019.
City Attorney
/s/ Ronald Shaver
Ronald Shaver
