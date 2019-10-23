PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-63, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 15th DAY OF OCTOBER 2019.

SUMMARY

On October 15, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-63 amending Chapter 18.15 of Title 18 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to the Unified Development Ordinance and repealing the same existing sections. Section 18.15.020 was amended to clarify the building design standards; Section 18.15.100 was amended to clarify the site design standards; Section 18.50.105 was amended to clarify site design category 1 standards; Section 18.15.110 was amended to clarify site design category 2 standards; Section 18.15.115 was amended to clarify site design category 3 standards; Section 18.15.120 was amended to clarify site design category 4 standards; Section 18.15.125 was amended to clarify site design category 5 standards; and Section 18.15.130 was amended to clarify site design category 6 standards.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address, http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 16th day of October 2019.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney

