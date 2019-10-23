RESOLUTION NO. 19-1061

A RESOLUTION DECLARING IT NECESSARY TO ACQUIRE PRIVATE PROPERTY

IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS FOR THE PURPOSE OF WIDENING,

CONSTRUCTING, RECONSTRUCTING AND MAINTAINING THE MAHAFFIE

CIRCLE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, PN 3-C-107-17, AND FURTHER

DIRECTING THE CITY ENGINEER OR DESIGNEE TO CAUSE A SURVEY TO

BE MADE OF THE LAND NEEDED FOR SUCH IMPROVEMENT.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE,

KANSAS:

SECTION ONE: It is necessary to acquire by appropriation and proceedings in

Eminent Domain, street right-of-way, permanent sidewalk and utility easements,

permanent drainage easements, permanent waterline easements, and temporary

construction easements in the City of Olathe, Kansas for the purpose of widening,

constructing, reconstructing and maintaining the Mahaffie Circle Improvements Project,

PN 3-C-107-17. The City Engineer or designee is hereby directed and instructed to cause

to be prepared and made a survey of the land necessary for such purpose and to prepare

a certificate showing the results of such survey over her signature and to cause the same

to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas. Said report shall

also contain a description of the land which is necessary for such purposes.

SECTION TWO: After the filing of said survey and report by the City Engineer or

designee, the City Attorney of the City of Olathe, Kansas shall cause a proper ordinance

to be prepared and submitted to the Governing Body for consideration, providing for the

acquisition of private property in the City of Olathe by appropriate proceedings in Eminent

Domain.

SECTION THREE: The City Clerk shall cause this Resolution to be published

once in the official City newspaper.

ADOPTED by the Governing Body this 15th day of October, 2019.

SIGNED by the Mayor this 15th day of October, 2019.

________________________________

Michael E. Copeland

Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Emily K. Vincent

2

City Clerk

(Seal)

APPROVED AS TO FORM:

________________________

Ronald R. Shaver

City Attorney

Publish one time and return one Proof of Publication to the City Clerk, one to Public

Works, and one to the City Attorney.