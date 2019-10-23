RESOLUTION NO. 19-1061
A RESOLUTION DECLARING IT NECESSARY TO ACQUIRE PRIVATE PROPERTY
IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS FOR THE PURPOSE OF WIDENING,
CONSTRUCTING, RECONSTRUCTING AND MAINTAINING THE MAHAFFIE
CIRCLE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, PN 3-C-107-17, AND FURTHER
DIRECTING THE CITY ENGINEER OR DESIGNEE TO CAUSE A SURVEY TO
BE MADE OF THE LAND NEEDED FOR SUCH IMPROVEMENT.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE,
KANSAS:
SECTION ONE: It is necessary to acquire by appropriation and proceedings in
Eminent Domain, street right-of-way, permanent sidewalk and utility easements,
permanent drainage easements, permanent waterline easements, and temporary
construction easements in the City of Olathe, Kansas for the purpose of widening,
constructing, reconstructing and maintaining the Mahaffie Circle Improvements Project,
PN 3-C-107-17. The City Engineer or designee is hereby directed and instructed to cause
to be prepared and made a survey of the land necessary for such purpose and to prepare
a certificate showing the results of such survey over her signature and to cause the same
to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas. Said report shall
also contain a description of the land which is necessary for such purposes.
SECTION TWO: After the filing of said survey and report by the City Engineer or
designee, the City Attorney of the City of Olathe, Kansas shall cause a proper ordinance
to be prepared and submitted to the Governing Body for consideration, providing for the
acquisition of private property in the City of Olathe by appropriate proceedings in Eminent
Domain.
SECTION THREE: The City Clerk shall cause this Resolution to be published
once in the official City newspaper.
ADOPTED by the Governing Body this 15th day of October, 2019.
SIGNED by the Mayor this 15th day of October, 2019.
________________________________
Michael E. Copeland
Mayor
ATTEST:
________________________
Emily K. Vincent
City Clerk
(Seal)
APPROVED AS TO FORM:
________________________
Ronald R. Shaver
City Attorney
Publish one time and return one Proof of Publication to the City Clerk, one to Public
Works, and one to the City Attorney.
Legal Notice Olathe City
RESOLUTION NO. 19-1061