PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-61, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 1st DAY OF OCTOBER 2019.
SUMMARY
On October 1, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-61, which adds a new Section and amends several Sections in Title 10 of the Olathe Municipal Code relating to the Traffic Ordinance.
The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.
This summary is certified this 2nd day of October 2019.
/s/ Daniel Yoza
Daniel Yoza
Assistant City Attorney
