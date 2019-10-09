PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-58, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 1st DAY OF OCTOBER 2019.

SUMMARY

On October 1, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-58, which amended the zoning map of the City of Olathe by approving Rezoning Application RZ19-0014. Such rezoning application requested a rezoning from R-1, RP-4 and CTY A Districts to R-2 District for a Property on 18.20± acres; located in the vicinity of the southwest corner of College Boulevard and K-7 Highway. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 2nd day of October 2019.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney