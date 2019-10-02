CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION
VAC19-0004
NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 28th day of October 2019, at 7:00PM; at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated utility easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:
LOT 1 AND THE WEST 105 FEET OF LOT 3, MILLBROOKE, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS.
DATED THIS 2nd day of October 2019.
OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP
Secretary
Attest:
/s/ David Bryant III
Deputy City Clerk