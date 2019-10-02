CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC19-0004

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 28th day of October 2019, at 7:00PM; at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated utility easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

LOT 1 AND THE WEST 105 FEET OF LOT 3, MILLBROOKE, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS.

DATED THIS 2nd day of October 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

Attest:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk