CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0022

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 28th day of October 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All that part of the Southeast Quarter and part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 14 South, Range 24 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 18; thence N 1″41’02” W, along the West line of the Southeast Quarte of said Section 18 and also along the Westerly plat line of WOODLAND SPRING MIDDLE SCHOOL, a platted subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, a distance of 948.74 feet; thence Northwesterly, continuing along the Westerly plat line of said WOODLAND SPRING MIDDLE SCHOOL, on a curve to the left, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 600.00 feet, an arc distance of 186.57 feet; thence N 19’30’00” W, continuing along the Westerly plat line of said WOODLAND SPRING MIDDLE SCHOOL, a distance of 187.38 feet to the Northwest plat corner of said WOODLAND SPRING MIDDLE SCHOOL, said point also being the Point of Beginning; thence continuing N 19’30’00” W, a distance of 4.03 feet; thence Northerly, on a curve to the right, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 600.00 feet, an arc distance of 340.34 feet; thence N 13″00°00″ E, a distance of 380.76 feet to a point on the West line of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 18; thence continuing N 13’00’00” E, a distance of 668.14 feet to a point on the North line of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 18, said point also being on the South plat line of ARBOR RIDGE, 3RD PLAT, a platted subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas; thence N 87°27’20” E, along the North line of Southeast Quarter of said Section 18 and along the South plat line of said ARBOR RIDGE, 3RD PLAT, a distance of 1,249.95 feet to the Northwest plat corner of COFFEE CREEK MEADOWS. 1ST PLAT, a platted subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas; thence along the Westerly plat line of said COFFEE CREEK MEADOWS, 1ST PLAT, for the following eleven (11) courses; thence S 20°15’00” E, a distance of 178.74 feet to a point on the Northerly right-of-way line of 163rd Terrace, as now established; thence S 69°48’00” W, along the Northerly right-of-way line of said 163rd Terrace, a distance of 14.38 feet; thence S 20°12’00” E, a distance of 50.00 feet to a point on the Southerly right-of-way line of said 163rd Terrace; thence S 36’00’00′” E, a distance of 102.60 feet; thence S 30″00’00” E, a distance of 59.86 feet; thence S 13″20’00” E, a distance of 60.90 feet; thence S 10’06’00” E, a distance of 273.33 feet to a point on the Northerly right-of-way line of 164th street, as now established; thence along the Northerly right-of-way line of said 164th Street, for the following three (3) courses; thence N 84’00’00” W, a distance of 10.86 feet; thence Westerly on a curve to the left, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 225.00 feet, an arc distance of 99.75 feet: thence S 70″38’00” W, a distance of 38.00 feet; thence S 19″24 00″ E, a distance of 50.00 feet to o point on the Southerly right-of-way line of said 164th Street, said point also being the Northwest plat corner of COFFEE CREEK MEADOWS, 2ND PLAT, a platted subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas; thence along the Westerly plat line of said COFFEE CREEK MEADOWS, 2ND PLAT, for the following four (4) courses; thence S 20°15’00” E, a distance of 225.00 feet; thence S 29″00’00” E, a distance of 414.23 feet to a point on the Westerly right-of-way line of Britton Street, as now established; thence along the Westerly right-of-way line of said Britton Street, for the following two (2) courses; thence Southerly, on a curve to the left, said curve having an initial tangent bearing of S 2’53’27” W and a radius of 525.00 feet, an arc distance of 177.68 feet; thence S 16″30’00” E, a distance of 205.38 feet to a point on the Northwesterly right-of-way line of 165th Street, as now established; thence Southwesterly, along the Northwesterly right-of-way line of said 165th Street, on a curve to the left, said curve having an initial tangent bearing of S 71″46’28” W and a radius of 830.00 feet, an arc distance of 426.11 feet to the Northeast plat corner of said WOODLAND SPRING MIDDLE SCHOOL; thence along the Northerly plat line of said WOODLAND SPRING MIDDLE SCHOOL, for the following six (6) courses; thence N 33’51’08” W, a distance of 256.91 feet; thence N 61°30’52” W, distance of 193.15 feet: thence N 79″04°29″ W, a distance of 600.21 feet; thence N 78’22’43” W, a distance of 524.37 feet; thence S 77°54’01” W, a distance of 60.46 feet to a point on the West line of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 18; thence continuing S 77’54’01” W, a distance of 87.55 feet to the point of beginning, containing 57.54054 acres. more or less.

Owners Request Change from: RP-1 & R-1 District to R-1 District

Location or Vicinity: 165th Street and Lindenwood

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 2nd day of October 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)