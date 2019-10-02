(Published in The Gardner News on October 2, 2019)

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO LEASE AGREEMENT

In accordance with K.S.A. 12-1744e, as amended, the City of Olathe, Kansas (the “City”), in connection with the proposed issuance of taxable industrial revenue bonds, hereby gives notice of its intent to enter into a lease agreement with Stag’s Ridge LLC, a Kansas limited liability company, and any successors or assigns. The bonds are proposed to be issued by the City under the authority of K.S.A. 12-1740 et seq., as amended.

A copy of this Notice, together with a copy of the inducement resolution adopted by the City for the proposed project, will be on file in the office of the City Clerk and will be available for public inspection during normal business hours.

Dated: October 2, 2019

CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

Emily Vincent, City Clerk