PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-56, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 17th DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2019.

SUMMARY

On September 17, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-56 amending certain sections of Title 18 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to the Unified Development Ordinance and repealing the same existing sections. Section 18.20.200 was amended to add a purpose statement to the M-2 District; Section 18.20.500 was amended to make it easier to navigate; Section 18.50.033 was amended to add a new land use; Section 18.50.040 was amended to clarify stacking lane lengths for drive-throughs; Section 18.50.180 was amended to increase the satellite dish antenna height from fifteen feet to thirty feet in commercial and industrial districts; Section 18.50.225 was amended to clarify which districts allow temporary sales and events.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address, http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

