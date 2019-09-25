PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-54, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 17th DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2019.

SUMMARY

On September 17, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-54, vacating a utility easement located at 15700 W. 151st Street. A petition for vacation was filed with the City on June 24, 2019. Proper notice of the vacation was provided and a public hearing regarding the vacation was held before the Planning Commission on August 12, 2019. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the vacation. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 18th day of September 2019.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney