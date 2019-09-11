CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0020

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 14th day of October 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19 and 20 and the East 22.75 feet of Lot 5, Block 46, CITY OF OLATHE, a subdivision of land and the vacated alleyway by Ordinance No. 316 recorded December 20, 1974 as Document No. 1004958 in Book 1008 at Page 970 all in the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 13 South, Range 23 East of the 6th Principal Meridian in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 1, said corner also being the intersection of the South right-of-way line of E Santa Fe Street, as now established and the West right-of-way line of Chestnut Street, as now established; thence South 02°02’51” East, along said West right-of-way line, 326.00 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot 20; thence South 87°56’03” West, along the South line of said Lot 20 and it’s Westerly prolongation, 136.00 feet to the centerline of a North-South vacated alleyway; thence North 02°02’51” West, along said centerline 189.50 feet to the centerline of an East-West vacated alleyway; thence South 87°56’03” West, along said centerline, 7.75 feet; thence North 02°02’51” West, along the West line of the East 22.75 feet of said Lot 5,136.50 feet to a point on the South right-of-way line of said E Santa Fe Street; thence North 87°56’03” East, along said South right-of-way line, 143.75 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 45,394 square feet or 1.04 acres, more or less.

Owners Request Change from: C-2 District to D (Downtown Core) District

Location or Vicinity: Southwest Corner of East Santa Fe Street and North Chestnut Street

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 11th day of September 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)