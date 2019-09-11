CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0021

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 14th day of October 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, WILLIAMS AND DEVENPORTS SUBDIVISION and all of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, CITY OF OLATHE, both being subdivisions of land and the vacated alleyway by Ordinance dated August 1, 1930 as Document No. 179760 in Misc. Book 17 at Page 394 as shown on the recorded plat, all in the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 13 South, Range 23 East of the 6th Principal Meridian in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being bounded and described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 1, said corner being the intersection of South right-of-way line of E Park Street, as now established and the West right-of-way line of Water Street, as now established; thence South 02°02’51” East, along said West right-of-way line of said Water Street, 317.00 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot 11; thence South 87°56’03” West, along the South line of said Lot 11 and the South line of said Lot 10, 272.50 feet to the Southwest corner of said Lot 10, said corner also being a point on the East right-of-way line of Chestnut Street, as now established; thence North 02°02’51” West, along said East right-of-way line, 317.00 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 5, said corner also being a point on the South right-of-way line of said E Park Street; thence North 87°56’03” East, along said South right-of-way line, 272.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 86,382 square feet or 1.98 acres, more or less.

Owners Request Change from: C-2 District to D (Downtown Core) District

Location or Vicinity: Southeast corner of East Park Street & North Chestnut Street

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 11th day of September 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)