PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-43, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 6h DAY OF AUGUST 2019.

SUMMARY

On August 6, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-43, pertaining to annexation.

This ordinance annexes approximately 39.41± acres located approximately ¼ mile east of S. Moonlight Terrace and ½ mile north of W. 119th Street into the corporate boundaries of the City of Olathe. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 7th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Ronald R. Shaver

Ronald R. Shaver

Assistant City Attorney

