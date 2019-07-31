CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0014

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 26th day of August 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

Part Northeast One-Quarter of Section 16, Township 13 South, Range 23 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the said Northeast One-Quarter; thence South 87 degrees 40 minutes 12 seconds West, along the South line of the said Northeast One-Quarter a distance of 260.46 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing South 87 degrees 40 minutes 12 seconds West, along said South line, a distance of 354.42 feet; thence North 34 degrees 22 minutes 52 seconds West, a distance of 184.27 feet; thence North 48 degrees 49 minutes 26 seconds West, a distance of 51.23 feet; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 68.53 feet to a point of curvature; thence along a curve to the right, having an initial tangent bearing of South 70 degrees 26 minutes 17 seconds West, a radius of 200.00 feet, a central angle of 53 degrees 31 minutes 10 seconds and an arc length of 186.82 feet; thence North 56 degrees 02 minutes 34 seconds West, a distance of 33.14 feet to a point of curvature; thence along a curve to the right, having an initial tangent bearing of South 33 degrees 57 minutes 26 seconds West, a radius of 200.00 feet, a central angle of 124 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds and an arc length of 436.03 feet to a point of reverse curvature; thence along a curve to the left, having an initial tangent bearing of North 21 degrees 07 minutes 48 seconds West, a radius of 800.00 feet, a central angle of 28 degrees 27 minutes 32 seconds and an arc length of 397.36 feet to a point of reverse curvature; thence along a curve to the right, having an initial tangent bearing of North 49 degrees 35 minutes 20 seconds West, a radius of 400.00 feet, a central angle of 57 degrees 26 minutes 14 seconds and an arc length of 400.99 feet; thence North 07 degrees 50 minutes 54 seconds East, a distance of 125.45 feet to a point of curvature; thence along a curve to the left, tangent to the previous course and having a radius of 500.00 feet, a central angle of 06 degrees 44 minutes 43 seconds and an arc length of 58.86 feet; thence North 01 degrees 06 minutes 10 seconds East, a distance of 21.31 feet; thence South 88 degrees 53 minutes 50 seconds East, a distance of 168.63 feet; thence South 74 degrees 55 minutes 29 seconds East, a distance of 118.96 feet; thence South 61 degrees 44 minutes 16 seconds East, a distance of 227.20 feet; thence South 43 degrees 05 minutes 58 seconds East, a distance of 154.67 feet; thence North 46 degrees 54 minutes 02 seconds East, a distance of 7.51 feet to a point of curvature; thence along a curve to the right, tangent to the previous course and having a radius of 200.00 feet, a central angle of 31 degrees 18 minutes 23 seconds and an arc length of 109.28 feet; thence North 78 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds East, a distance of 34.09 feet to a point of curvature; thence along a curve to the left, having an initial tangent bearing of South 08 degrees 41 minutes 57 seconds East, a radius of 500.00 feet, a central angle of 35 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds and an arc length of 309.15 feet; thence South 44 degrees 07 minutes 31 seconds East, a distance of 730.07 feet to a point of curvature; thence along a curve to the right, tangent to the previous course and having a radius of 500.00 feet, a central angle of 20 degrees 23 minutes 17 seconds and an arc length of 177.92 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Owners Request Change from: CTY A, R-1 & RP-4 District to R-2 District

Location or Vicinity: College Boulevard and K7 Highway

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 31st day of July, 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

