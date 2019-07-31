CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0013

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 26th day of August 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

Part of the Southeast One-Quarter of Section 20, Township 14 South, Range 24 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Southeast One-Quarter; thence North 02 degrees 33 minutes 10 seconds West along the East line of said Southeast One-Quarter, a distance of 798.58 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 87 degrees 26 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 86.44 feet to a point of curvature; thence along a curve to the left, tangent to the previous course and having a radius of 235.00 feet, a central angle of 49 degrees 33 minutes 20 seconds and an arc length of 203.25 feet; thence South 37 degrees 53 minutes 30 seconds West a distance of 113.42 feet; thence North 85 degrees 12 minutes 48 seconds West a distance of 38.10 feet; thence North 51 degrees 39 minutes 22 seconds West a distance of 110.94 feet; thence North 11 degrees 34 minutes 29 seconds West a distance of 68.69 feet; thence North 40 degrees 00 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 72.44 feet; thence South 67 degrees 19 minutes 10 seconds West a distance of 94.92 feet; thence South 87 degrees 59 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 564.52 feet; thence South 21 degrees 48 minutes 44 seconds West a distance of 76.39 feet; thence South 01 degrees 34 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 93.92 feet; thence South 35 degrees 07 minutes 38 seconds West a distance of 27.52 feet; thence South 82 degrees 23 minutes 16 seconds West a distance of 142.58 feet; thence North 86 degrees 32 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 91.67 feet; thence North 84 degrees 31 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 187.27 feet to a point of curvature; thence Northeasterly on a curve to the right having an initial tangent bearing of North 06 degrees 07 minutes 44 seconds East, a radius of 1100.00 feet, a central angle of 68 degrees 16 minutes 27 seconds and an arc length of 1310.77 feet; thence North 74 degrees 24 minutes 11 seconds East a distance of 156.04 feet to a point of curvature; thence Easterly on a curve to the right tangent to the previous course, having a radius of 2300.00 feet, a central angle of 13 degrees 02 minutes 38 seconds and an arc length of 523.62 feet; thence North 87 degrees 26 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 132.42 feet to a point on the East line of said Southeast One-Quarter; thence South 02 degrees 33 minutes 10 seconds East, along the East line of said Southeast One-Quarter a distance of 844.90 feet to the Point of Beginning, and containing 26.9004 acres, more or less.

Owners Request Change from: CP-2 District to R-1 District

Location or Vicinity: 172nd Street and Black Bob Road

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 31st day of July, 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

