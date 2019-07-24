PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-40, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 16th DAY OF JULY 2019.

SUMMARY

On July 16, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-40 amending certain sections of Title 18 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to the Unified Development Ordinance and repealing the same existing sections. Section 18.40.110 was amended to: 1) add language which indicates a preliminary site development plan expires if not approved within seven years, and 2) clarify that applicant must submit and obtain approval of a final site development plan within the designated time period for the plan to remain valid, and 3) added language explaining the process of obtaining an extension of time for a preliminary development plan.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address, http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 17th day of July 2019.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney

