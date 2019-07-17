CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 10 a.m. local time, on August 1, 2019, for the construction of Building Demolition and Site Restoration (1235 E Santa Fe), Project No. 3-C-083-15.

At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened online at www.publicpurchase.com.

The work consists of the following:

Disconnecting and capping of existing utilities, demolition of main building located at 1235 E Santa Fe in Olathe, KS. Removal of all foundations, fill in foundations, removal of drive-through columns, median and other building related equipment, and clearing and grading of site to drain, and restoration of site by seeding will also be included. The building(s) have been found to include asbestos and a copy of the inspection report is included in the contract documents.

Access to the site will be by request only.

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe, Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of charge from www.publicpurchase.com. Only bids submitted electronically at www.publicpurchase.com will be accepted.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must be included with the online bid submitted at www.publicpurchase.com. The original copy of the BID BOND form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within 48 hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY David F. Bryant, III

Deputy City Clerk