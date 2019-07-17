NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Public notice is hereby given that the City of Olathe, Kansas will hold a public hearing in the City Hall council chambers at 100 East Santa Fe, in Olathe, Kansas, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, commencing at 3:00 p.m., regarding the proposed issuance by the City of its health facilities revenue bonds in one or more series in the maximum aggregate principal amount of approximately $30,000,000, as part of a plan of finance for the purposes of (1) paying for all or a portion of the costs related to the acquisition, construction, improvement, extension, repair, equipping and furnishing of certain health facilities and related facilities, including without limitation, Olathe Medical Center projects at Olathe Medical Park, including surgery, pharmacy, catheterization laboratory, and 5th floor projects, and miscellaneous capital improvements (approximately $35 million), medical office building project at Olathe Medical Park (approximately $5 million), and Gardner, Kansas clinic project (approximately $4.5 million) (collectively, the “Projects”), and (2) paying expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds, all for the benefit of Olathe Medical Center, Inc., Olathe Health Physicians, Inc., Miami County Medical Center, Inc., and Olathe Health System, Inc., each a Kansas not-for-profit corporation. The locations for the projects include the following (in certain cases such locations consisting of campuses which have multiple addresses): (i) Olathe Medical Park campus, the principal address for which is 20333 West 151st Street, Olathe, Kansas, and which is approximately located at 151st street, Lone Elm Road and Interstate 35 in Olathe, Kansas, and (ii) 29475 W. 189th Terrace, Gardner Kansas. At the Corporation’s discretion, up to the entire maximum principal amount of the bonds may be allocated to any of the above described projects to finance all, part, or none, of the capital expenditures at each location. The Corporation may finance a portion of the projects above with equity or other available funds in addition to proceeds of the bonds.

The hearing will be open to the public. All interested persons may attend the hearing and will have an opportunity to express their views with respect to the issuance of the bonds. Written comments with respect to the facilities may also be submitted to the undersigned prior to the hearing. Additional information regarding the facilities and the bond issue may be obtained in advance of the hearing from the undersigned.

DATED July 17, 2019

City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas

100 East Santa Fe, PO Box 768

Olathe, Kansas 66051-0768

(913) 971-8704

