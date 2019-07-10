CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC19-0003

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 12th day of August 2019, at 7:00 PM; at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated utility easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

A PLATTED 7.5 FOOT UTILITY EASEMENT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;

ALL OF THE EAST 7.5 FEET OF LOT 1, OLATHE COVENANT CHURCH, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, RECORDED IN BOOK 54 AT PAGE 43.

AND ALSO:

PART OF AN 8 FOOT UTILITY EASEMENT IN THE SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 5, T 14S, R 24E, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, RECORDED IN BOOK 1466 AT PAGE 364, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;

ALL OF THE WEST 8.0 FEET OF THE SOUTH 480.0 OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 5, T 14S, R 24E.

DATED this 10th day of July, 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

Attest:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

