CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION
VAC19-0003
NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 12th day of August 2019, at 7:00 PM; at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated utility easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:
A PLATTED 7.5 FOOT UTILITY EASEMENT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;
ALL OF THE EAST 7.5 FEET OF LOT 1, OLATHE COVENANT CHURCH, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, RECORDED IN BOOK 54 AT PAGE 43.
AND ALSO:
PART OF AN 8 FOOT UTILITY EASEMENT IN THE SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 5, T 14S, R 24E, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, RECORDED IN BOOK 1466 AT PAGE 364, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;
ALL OF THE WEST 8.0 FEET OF THE SOUTH 480.0 OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 5, T 14S, R 24E.
DATED this 10th day of July, 2019.
OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP
Secretary
Attest:
/s/ David Bryant III
Deputy City Clerk
(Seal)
