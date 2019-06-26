CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE

SU19-0001

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 22nd day of July 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to a Special Use of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

The North 128 feet of the South 138 feet of Lots 2 and 3; The East 2 feet of Lot 14, EXCEPT the South 10 feet thereof; The East 2 feet of Lot 13; and the East 2 feet of the South 38 feet of Lot 12, all in Block 9, SANTA FE HEIGHTS, a subdivision in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, according to the recorded plat thereof.

Owners request renewal of Special Use Permit for: Motor Vehicle Sales in CP-3 District

Street Address: 904 E. Santa Fe Street

If, however, a protest against such special use be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a Special Use, such special use shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

THIS notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said hearing.

DATED this 26th day of June 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

