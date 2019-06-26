CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0010

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 22nd day of July 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

A tract of land lying in the Southeast One-Quarter and the Southwest One-Quarter of Section 8, Township 13 South, Range 23 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the South One-Quarter Section corner of said Section 8; thence North 87 degrees 45 minutes 51 seconds East a distance of 240.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 02 degrees 14 minutes 09 seconds West a distance of 204.29 feet to a point of curvature; thence Northwesterly on a curve to the left tangent to the previous course, having a radius of 750.00 feet, a central angle of 45 degrees 49 minutes 31 seconds and an arc length of 599.85 feet; thence North 48 degrees 03 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 254.88 feet; thence North 41 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds East a distance of 60.00 feet; thence North 67 degrees 00 minutes 17 seconds East a distance of 537.43 feet; thence South 76 degrees 12 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 364.84 feet; thence South 89 degrees 08 minutes 06 seconds East a distance of 250.54 feet; thence South 07 degrees 19 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 185.00 feet; thence South 30 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet; thence South 08 degrees 11 minutes 51 seconds East a distance of 500.00 feet; thence South 37 degrees 11 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 211.71 feet; thence South 02 degrees 14 minutes 09 seconds East a distance of 60.00 feet to a point on the South line of said Southeast One-Quarter; thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes 51 seconds West along said South line a distance of 795.80 feet to the Point of Beginning and containing 20.330 acres more or less.

Owners Request Change from: CTY-RUR District and C-2 District to Cedar Creek (CC) District

Location or Vicinity: Northeast Corner of the intersection of the future Cedar Creek Park[ZM1]way and College Boulevard

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 26th day of June, 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

