CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0009

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 22nd day of July 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All that portion of Lots 10 and 11, CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION, an addition to the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point 90 feet North of the North right-of-way line of Santa Fe Street, as now established, said point being 248.2 feet West and 100 feet North of the Southeast Corner of Lot 10 of said CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION, said point also being the Northeast Corner of Lot 4, PROVENCE SUBDIVISION (such being re-platted as a part of the FIRST NATIONAL BANK ADDITION, an addition to the City of Olathe, and furtherly being re-platted as a part of the 2ND REPLAT OF FIRST NATIONAL BANK ADDITION, an addition to the City of Olathe), said point also being the Southwest Corner of TRACT C as established in the JOURNAL ENTRY dated January 13, 1977 of that certain CIVIL CASE No. 61220 as filed in the District Court of Johnson County, Kansas, and being the point of beginning of land being described;

Thence North 02°27’30” W along the West line of said TRACT C, 113.24 feet, more or less, to a point on the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Kansas City Road, as now established;

Thence N 53°16’34” E, along said Southeasterly right-of-way line, 17.50 feet, more or less, to the Northwest Corner of that certain tract of land Dedicated to the City of Olathe as Public Street (Kansas City Road) in Deed Book 8887 at Page 10;

Thence S 02°27’53” E, along the West line of said Public Street (Kansas City Road) Dedication, 6.20 feet;

Thence N 37°27’35” E, along the Southeasterly line of said Public Street (Kansas City Road) Dedication, 18.80 feet, more or less, to a point on the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Kansas City Road, as now established;

Thence N 53°16’34” E, along said Southeasterly right-of-way line, 268.34 feet, more or less, to the Northeast Corner of said Lot 10, (as established by Carmen Payne by Order of the District Court Case No. 61220) CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION;

Thence N 53°16’34” E, continuing along said Southeasterly right-of-way line, 153.95 feet, more or less, to a point on the Southerly right-of-way line of Poplar Street, as now established, said point being on the North line of said Lot 11, CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION;

Thence N 88°14’05” E, along the North line of said Lot 11, 2.80 feet, more or less, to a point 155 feet West of the Northeast Corner of said Lot 11, as measured along said North line;

Thence S 02°26’14” E, parallel with the East line of said Lot 11, 201.35 feet (measured), 200 feet (deed), more or less, to a point on the Northerly line of C & J DEVELOPMENT, a platted subdivision in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas;

Thence S 87°29’27” W, along the Northerly line of said C & J DEVELOPMENT, 60.35 feet;

Thence S 02°30’07” E, along the Westerly line of said C & J DEVELOPMENT, 84.68 feet;

Thence S 89°22’11” W, along the Northerly line of said C & J DEVELOPMENT, 69.83 feet;

Thence S 87°49’27” W, 128.55 feet (measured), 128.6 feet (deed), to a point 128.6 feet West of the East line of said Lot 10, CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION;

Thence S 02°26’14” E, parallel with the East line of said Lot 10, 85.88 feet to a point 90 feet North of the North right-of-way line of said Santa Fe Street, as now established;

Thence S 87°34’17” W, 119.59 feet (measured), 119.6 feet (deed), to the place of beginning;

Containing 64,568.91 Square feet or 1.482 acres, more or less.

Owners Request Change from: R-1 District and CP-3 District to Downtown (D) District

Location or Vicinity: 510 E. Santa Fe Street and along the southeast side of E. Kansas City Road, just north of its intersection with E. Santa Fe Street

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 26th day of June, 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

