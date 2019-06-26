PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-31, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 18th DAY OF JUNE 2019.

SUMMARY

On June 18, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-31, which amends Chapter 15.10 of the Olathe Municipal Code, pertaining to the mechanical code.

The ordinance adopts the 2018 International Mechanical code with certain amendments specific to the City of Olathe. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 19th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Daniel Yoza

Daniel Yoza

Assistant City Attorney

Publish one time and return one Proof of Publication to the City Clerk and one to the City Attorney.