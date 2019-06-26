PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-26, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 18th DAY OF JUNE 2019.

SUMMARY

On June 18, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-26 amending certain sections of Title 18 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to the Unified Development Ordinance and repealing the same existing sections. Section 18.30.190 was amended to clarify non-blasting vibration standards at industrial sites. Section 18.50.160 was amended to clarify setback requirements for quarries and mines.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address, http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 19th day of June 2019.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney

