CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0008

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 8th day of July 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All of Lot 11 and the South ½ of Lot 8, Block 30, Plat of Olathe in the City of Olathe. Johnson County, Kansas. Together with the Easterly ½ of the vacated alley on the Westerly side of the subject property.

Owners Request Change from: R-2 (Residential Two-Family) District to D (Downtown) District

Location or Vicinity: 313 N. Chestnut Street

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 12th day of June, 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

