PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-21, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 4th DAY OF JUNE 2019.

SUMMARY

On June 4, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-21, which amends Title 13 of the Olathe Municipal Code, pertaining to damage to utility assets.

The ordinance clarifies that the person who damages utility assets will be responsible for the cost to replace such assets. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 5th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Daniel Yoza

Daniel Yoza

Assistant City Attorney

