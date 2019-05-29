CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE CHANGE

UDO19-0002

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing to consider updates to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The Public Hearing will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 100 E. Santa Fe Street, Olathe, KS, on the 24th day of June 2019 at 7:00 PM.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive comments on the proposed amendments for the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) Chapters 18.20, 18.30, 18.40, 18.50, and 18.60. The Planning Commission shall submit recommended amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to the Governing Body for final approval. For additional information please call the Olathe Public Works Department / Planning Division at 913 971-8750.

This notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 29th day of May 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee Nassif, AICP

Secretary

Attest:

/s/ David F. Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

