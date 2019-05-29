RESOLUTION NO. 19-1037

A RESOLUTION DECLARING IT NECESSARY TO ACQUIRE PRIVATE PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS FOR THE PURPOSE OF WIDENING, CONSTRUCTING, RECONSTRUCTING AND MAINTAINING THE 159TH STREET AND BLACK BOB ROAD IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, PN 3-C-006-16, AND FURTHER DIRECTING THE CITY ENGINEER OR DESIGNEE TO CAUSE A SURVEY TO BE MADE OF THE LAND NEEDED FOR SUCH IMPROVEMENT.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS:

SECTION ONE: It is necessary to acquire by appropriation and proceedings in Eminent Domain, street right-of-way, permanent drainage easements, and temporary construction easements in the City of Olathe, Kansas and in Johnson County, Kansas for widening, constructing, reconstructing and maintaining the 159th Street and Black Bob Road Improvements Project, PN 3-C-006-16. The City Engineer or designee is hereby directed and instructed to cause to be prepared and made a survey of the land necessary for such purpose and to prepare a certificate showing the results of such survey over her signature and to cause the same to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas. Said report shall also contain a description of the land which is necessary for such purposes.

SECTION TWO: After the filing of said survey and report by the City Engineer or designee, the City Attorney of the City of Olathe, Kansas shall cause a proper ordinance to be prepared and submitted to the Governing Body for consideration, providing for the acquisition of private property in the City of Olathe by appropriate proceedings in Eminent Domain.

SECTION THREE: The City Clerk shall cause this Resolution to be published once in the official City newspaper.

ADOPTED by the Governing Body this 21st day of May, 2019.

SIGNED by the Mayor this 21st day of May, 2019.

Michael E. Copeland

Mayor

Emily K. Vincent

City Clerk

Ronald R. Shaver

City Attorney

