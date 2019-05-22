CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE TO RESPONDENTS

Proposals will be accepted via online responses through Optimizon, until

June 11, 2019 – 3:00 PM (CST)

COPIER/MFD HARDWARE AND SERVICE RFP, PRINTER SERVICE AND SUPPLIES RFP, AND SCANNING SOFTWARE RFP

For access codes to the online RFP system and a copy of the RFP invitations, vendors must contact Lisa Kitamura, Optimizon, [email protected]on.com to obtain documents. A link to a training video for the online tool provided by Optimizon will be included in the RFP invitation.

If you wish to be considered as a potential supplier by The City, you must fully complete the online Request for Proposal as required.

