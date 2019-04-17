CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0005

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13th day of May 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All that part of the NE1/4 of Section 27, Township 13 S, Range 23 E, and all of Lot 4, and part of Lots 3 and 5, MEADOWLAND COMMONS, a subdivision of land, all in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 4; thence S 0° 01’ 01” E, along the East line of said Lot 4, a distance of 141.20 feet; thence S 2° 52’ 46” E, along the East line of said Lots 4 and 5, a distance of 109.25 feet; thence S 89° 58’ 59” W, a distance of 534.18 feet, to a point on the West line of said Lot 3; thence N 0° 01’ 01” W, along the West line of said Lot 3, a distance of 393.82 feet, to a point 10 feet South of the North line thereof; thence Northeasterly and Easterly, along a line 10 feet South of and concentric with the North line of said Lot 3, said line being a curve to the right having a radius of 440.00 feet, a central angle of 8° 00’ 53” and whose initial tangent bearing is N 81° 51’ 35” E, an arc distance of 61.55 feet, to a point of tangency; thence N 89° 53’ 06” E, along a line 10 feet South of and parallel with the North line of said Lot 3, and its Easterly extension thereof, a distance of 467.39 feet; thence S 0° 01’ 01” E, a distance of 148.73 feet, to the point of beginning, containing 4.842 acres, more or less.

To be known as “Lot 1, LEGACY SENIOR RESIDENCES II”, a subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas.

Owners Request Change from: R-1 District to R-3 District

Location or Vicinity: Southwest corner of W. Harold Street and N. Parker Street

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 17th day of April 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)

