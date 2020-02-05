CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid will be received online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 10:00 a.m. local time, on March 4, 2020, for the construction of the Standby Generators Replacement, Project Nos. 1-C-021-18 and 5-C-042-18. At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened online at www.publicpurchase.com.

The work consists of the following:

BASE BID

* Demolition of existing standby diesel generator, enclosure, generator appurtenances, bubbler cabinet, cable and conduit at Harold Street WWTP.

* Installation of diesel fuel engine generator, enclosure, generator appurtenances, modifications to automatic transfer switch, cable, and conduit at Harold Street WWTP.

ADDITIVE ALTERNATIVE

* Demolition of existing standby diesel skid mounted generator, generator day tank, automatic transfer switch, concrete and masonry sections, overhead coiling door, cable, and conduit at Renner Road Pump Station.

* Installation of diesel fuel engine generator, generator day tank, generator appurtenances, coiling overhead door, service entrance rated automatic transfer switch, louvers, cable and conduit at Renner Road Pump Station.

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe, Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of charge from www.publicpurchase.com. Only bids submitted electronically at www.publicpurchase.com will be accepted.

Contractors wishing to bid on this work are encouraged to attend the pre-bid meeting to be held on February 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will start at Harold Street WWTP, located at 200 West Harold Street, Olathe, Kansas 66061, followed by a visit to Renner Road Pump Station. Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project.

An Owner’s Contingency Allowance determined by the Owner will be included within the Schedule of Values for this project, following the bid opening, as outlined in Section 01 11 13 of the specifications.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must be included with the online bid submitted at www.publicpurchase.com. The original copy of the BID BOND form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within 48 hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds. The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY David F. Bryant, III

Deputy City Clerk