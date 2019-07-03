Olathe Housing Authority

Annual Meeting

The Olathe Housing Authority will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting

on July 31st at 6:00 p.m. at the Parkview Manor Building

located at 300 North Chestnut Street.

The public is welcome to attend. The Board of Housing Commissioners regularly scheduled

meetings are on the 4th Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 200 West Santa Fe.

Please call at least 24 hours in advance of meeting if an interpreter is needed.

For more information, please call Kathy Rankin at 971-6260.