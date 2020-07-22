SPARK PROPERTIES GROUP, LLC, Plaintiff v. TITAN FISH ONE, LLC, et al.

First published in The Gardner News, on July 22 , 2020.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

Spark Properties Group, LLC

vs.

Titan Fish One, LLC, Titan Fish Partners, LLC,

Johnson County Treasurer, City of Olathe,

John Doe/Jane Doe, Defendants

Case No. 20CV02971

Division No. 6

Notice of Suit

The State of Kansas, to the above-named defendants and their unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors and assigns of any deceased defendants; the unknown spouses of any defendants; the unknown officers, successors, trustees, creditors, and assigns of any defendants that are existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; the unknown executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, successors and assigns of any defendants that are or were partners in a partnership; the unknown guardians, conservators and trustees of any defendants that are minors or are under any legal disability; and the unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors and assigns of any person alleged to be deceased, and all other persons who are or may be concerned:

You are notified that a Petition has been filed in the District Court of Johnson County, Kansas requesting the Court to terminate your interest in the property legally described as: Lots 1 and 2, Asbury Centre, City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas [Tax Parcel IDs D00760000 0001 and DP00760000 0002] and generally located at 159th and Brentwood Street in Overland Park, Kansas, and all those defendants who have not otherwise been served are required to plead to the Petition on or before September 1, 2020, in the District Court of Johnson County, Kansas. If you fail to plead, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Prepared By:

ROUSE FRETS WHITE GOSS GENTILE RHODES, P.C.

Kenton E. Snow (KS #15875)

Philip D. Albrecht (KS #24239)

5250 W. 116th Place, Suite 400

Leawood, Kansas 66211

(913) 387-1600 – PH; (913) 928-6739 – FAX

Attorneys for Plaintiff