PUBLIC NOTICE

In accordance with Kansas Administrative Regulation, K.A.R. 28-71-12(a), established pursuant to the Voluntary Cleanup and Property Redevelopment Act (Kansas Statutes Annotated 65-34,161 through 65-34,174), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) hereby provides notice to the public of KDHE’s acceptance of a Final Closeout Report submitted for the “Proposed CVS Pharmacy” site in Gardner, Johnson County, Kansas. KDHE will accept written comments from the public concerning the proposed Final Closeout Report during a 15-day public comment period beginning June 10, 2020 and ending June 25, 2020.

The Voluntary Cleanup Plan is available for review at KDHE’s offices in Topeka, Kansas, and online at www.kdheks.gov/redevelopment. Written comments and requests to view the KDHE-accepted Voluntary Cleanup Report for “Proposed CVS Pharmacy” site, should be sent to the following address:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Bureau of Environmental Remediation

Attn: VCPRP Coordinator

1000 SW Jackson, Suite 410

Topeka, Kansas 66612-1367

(785) 296-8064, FAX (785) 559-4261