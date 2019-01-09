NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Gardner, Kansas will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 E. Main Street in consideration of the following items:

Z-18-07: Rezoning for approximately 1.97 acres at 1000 E. Santa Fe Street from M-2 (General Industrial) District to M-1 (Restricted Industrial) District.

Z-18-08: Rezoning for approximately 7.3 acres at 555 W. Main Street from A (Agriculture) District to R-4 (Mixed-Density Neighborhood) District.

All persons interested in said matters shall be heard at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding these applications and detailed descriptions, contact the Business & Economic Development Department, 913-856-0913, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas.

