ORDINANCE 2637 SUMMARY

On December 3, 2019, the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2637, an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $4,100,000 to pay the cost of certain improvements to the city’s electric system and water system, all pursuant to Charter Ordinance No. 12 of the City of Gardner, Kansas. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.

ORDINANCE 2638 SUMMARY

On December 3, 2019, the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2638, an Ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of certain documents by the City of Gardner, Kansas, in connection with a lease-purchase transaction for the acquisition of a dump truck and related equipment. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.

ORDINANCE 2639 SUMMARY

On December 3, 2019, the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance 2639, an Ordinance annexing land to the City of Gardner, Kansas. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.