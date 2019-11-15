CITY OF GARDNER

Invitation For Bid

Sealed bids for the High Pressure CO2 System will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas,

at the City Clerk’s Office, Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until

11:00 A.M. (local time) on December 4, 2019, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read

aloud at the Gardner City Hall. Any bid received after the designated closing time will not

be considered and will be returned unopened.

All bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes addressed to the City of Gardner, Kansas,

Attention: City Clerk, marked “Bid for: High Pressure CO2 System.” Copies of specifications,

bidding documents and other Contract Documents are on file at City of Gardner, Utilities

Department, 1150 E. Santa Fe Street, Gardner, KS 66030.

Bidders desiring Contract Documents for use in preparing bids may obtain a set of such

documents at the address above upon payment of Five and No/100 Dollars ($5.00), which amount

is non-refundable. Bid documents may be obtained via e-mail at no charge from

[email protected]