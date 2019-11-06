Public Hearing Notice

To be published November 6, 2019, and November 13, 2019, for a Public Hearing to be held on November 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Gardner City Hall at the City Council meeting.

PUBLIC HEARING: Notice is hereby given that the Gardner City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall 120 E. Main Street in consideration of the following item:

Modifications of the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan (NRP) as authorized by K.S.A 12-17,114 – 12-17,120. The Neighborhood Revitalization Act gives local governments and citizens in Kansas the power to improve their communities. This program promotes the revitalization and development of the City of Gardner by stimulating new construction and the rehabilitation and development of the City in order to enhance the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City.

All persons interested in said matter shall be here at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding NRP program contact the Business and Economic Development Department at 913-856-0913; 120 E. Main Street, Gardner Kansas.