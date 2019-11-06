Public Hearing Notice

To be published November 6, 2019, and November 13, 2019, for a Public Hearing to be held on November 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Gardner City Hall at the City Council meeting.

PUBLIC HEARING: Notice is hereby given that the Governing Body of the City of Gardner, Kansas shall hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:00pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, in consideration of the following item: Waiver of Distance Limitation to allow for the sale of alcoholic liquor within 200 feet of a school, church or library at 619 E. Main Street. All persons interested in said matter shall be heard at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding this application, contact Sharon Rose, City Clerk, at 913-856-0945 or [email protected]